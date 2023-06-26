CROTONA PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects robbed a man and used his own umbrella to beat him on a Bronx subway platform two weeks ago, police said Monday.

The group stole the 54-year-old victim’s cellphone, watch, and wallet before beating him with the umbrella on the Freeman Street platform at around 2 a.m. on June 13, according to the NYPD. The victim, who was also repeatedly punched and kicked, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspects, two men and a woman, ran out of the station after the attack. They remained at large, as of Monday.

Police said the men are about 20 to 30 years old and just under 6 feet tall. One of the men was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants, and light-colored sneakers. The other suspect had on a blue balaclava, a multicolored sweatshirt and sweatpants, and red and black sneakers.

The woman is about 20 to 25 and 5-foot-5, police said. She was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).