LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else.

Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the driver gets out, lifts the car’s hood, tinkers with something in the vehicle’s inner workings, then returns to the wheel.

Investigators didn’t specify whether the video was taken before or after the 11:30 p.m. Monday shooting near Rev. James A. Polite Avenue and East 164th Street that left the two youths hospitalized.

The boy and girl were among a group of people hanging out by the court when two men pulled up in a black BMW, police said. One of the men yelled something, then shots rang out, sources previously said.

The pre-teen girl was struck in the back and left arm, while the boy was hit in the jaw, police said.

First responders rushed both youths to an area hospital, where they were listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Sources have said that they were not the intended targets of the shooting.

