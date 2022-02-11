Suspects impersonated officers before tying up victims in Bronx apartment: NYPD

WEST CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three men knocked on a Bronx apartment door Jan. 2, claiming to be conducting a search warrant. Then, they zip tied two victims inside before stealing tens of thousands of dollars, police said Friday.

The incident happened about 10:18 a.m. at a residence near Summit Avenue and West 164th Street, police said. The three men lied to get entry into the apartment — when a 31-year-old man answered the door, they tied his hands and covered his eyes. The suspects went on to tie up a 30-year-old woman as well.

At one point, one of the suspects shot the male victim once in the back, police said.

Investigation showed that one suspect went as far as to spray paint security cameras before the incident. Police released surveillance video of him painting the cameras.

Video of one robbery suspect painting over security cameras. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspects stole about $20,000 from the apartment before leaving in a white Mercedes Benz SUV, police said. Property damage was also reported.

EMS arrived on scene and took both victims to nearby hospitals. The man who was shot in the back was described as being in stable condition. The woman was treated for minor injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made. Two of the suspects were caught on camera, but the third one was not.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, baseball hat, black mask, safety goggles and white gloves. The second suspect was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black jacket, dark pants and dark sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).