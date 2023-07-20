The scene of a shooting outside St. James Park in the Bronx on July 11, 2023 (PIX11)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police have arrested both suspects accused of carrying out a shooting that injured four people, including two young boys, outside a park in the Bronx earlier this month, authorities said.

The two suspects – 20-year-old Bronx resident Angel Hernandez and a 16-year-old boy – were both arrested this week and charged with four counts of attempted murder, according to the NYPD. The shooting happened outside St. James Park near East 193rd Street and Morris Avenue the evening of July 11.

(Courtesy: NYPD)

Surveillance video that recorded the incident showed two people riding up on a motorized scooter outside St. James Park. The passenger got off the scooter and then fired into a crowd of people outside the park, police said.

A 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who were with their mother on East 193rd Street both suffered wounds to their leg, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in his back, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the thigh, according to police. All four victims survived their injuries, but the 6-year-old boy required surgery.

The two boys were with their mother on their way to the supermarket when the shooting occurred. The boys’ mother, who is also pregnant with her fourth child, suffered a bruise on her leg that she believes was caused by a bullet.

A man who witnessed the shooting said he had to run for cover when the gunfire erupted.

“It was a traumatizing moment because seeing a little kid going through that and one of those bullets could’ve hit me,” said the witness, who wished to remain anonymous.

Investigators believe one of the two men injured in the shooting was the intended target, but the motive remained unclear, sources said.

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.