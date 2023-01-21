LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD released photos of the suspect’s alleged getaway car, following the shooting of two teens in the Bronx, that left a 15-year-old dead.

A gray Jeep Renegade is depicted in the photos in front of the Police Athletic League on Thursday around 8:50 p.m. in Longwood, according to authorities. Once a group of teens left the recreational center, the driver of the Jeep parked his vehicle nearby Beck Street and Longwood Avenue and then ran toward the victims, police said.

The assailant opened fire on the group, hitting 15-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega, in the head, and another 16-year-old boy in the leg, police said. The assailant then fled the scene, driving away on Longwood Avenue, police said.

First responders rushed both teens to a hospital. Lopez-Ortega was hospitalized in critical condition, but police announced that he died on Friday. The 16-year-old was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

So far, no arrests have been made. Investigators believe that the incident was a targeted attack in retaliation for a prior dispute, NYPD officials said.

