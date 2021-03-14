Suspected shootout on Bronx highway injures 2 drivers: NYPD

Two drivers were shot during a suspected shootout on the Major Deegan Expressway early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes near exit 5 and West 161st Street in the Highbridge neighborhood, according to the NYPD.

A 27-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV when she was shot in the back by the occupant of a dark-colored SUV, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.

Another driver, a 35-year-old man in a Ford Edge, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe a passenger in the woman’s Mercedes-Benz SUV exchanged gunfire with the occupant of the dark-colored SUV, police said.

No arrests have been made, as of Sunday afternoon.