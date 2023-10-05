BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) – An apparent fentanyl pill mill located near a day care in the Bronx was raided by law enforcement on Thursday, Drug Enforcement Administration officials said.

The suspected fentanyl pill mill was busted at 2337 Beaumont Ave. in Belmont around 4:30 p.m., DEA officials said. Four people were taken into custody.

Two industrial pill presses were found at the location, according to the DEA. Investigators were collecting and sorting evidence.

The suspected fentanyl pill mill is located near the Belmont Community Day Care Center.

The raid happened the same day that three people were indicted in the fentanyl death of a 1-year-old boy who was allegedly exposed to the drug at the Divino Niño day care in the Bronx in September.

The operator of the Divino Niño day care was allegedly involved in a drug operation and used the facility to hide it, according to authorities. Investigators found a kilogram of fentanyl stored on top of children’s playmats at the day care, as well as large quantities of suspected narcotics in hidden trap door compartments in the floor of the room where the children played and slept, authorities said.

Another drug mill was busted last week in the Bronx, located just six blocks away from the Divino Niño day care, DEA officials said. The drug mill was discovered in an apartment at 2800 Heath Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights, according to the DEA. Law enforcement officers seized over 40 pounds of fentanyl in the bust.

“For years, our community here in the Bronx has been the hub for fentanyl distribution and has suffered so many deaths,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Thursday. “Since 2019, the overdose rate has more than doubled in the Bronx.”

