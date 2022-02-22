Suspect wanted for robbing several Bronx businesses during three-day spree: NYPD

Bronx

Surveillance images of the suspect accused of robbing several Bronx businesses. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One suspect robbed businesses across five different Bronx neighborhoods during a crime spree from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, police said Tuesday.

The man targeted several businesses — including restaurants and convenience stores — during his three-day robbery spree, police said. The businesses spanned the Melrose, West Concourse, Fordham Heights, Morrisania and Morris Park neighborhoods.

All of the robberies took place in the early evening, between 5:49 and 7:10 p.m. Each time, the man entered the business, demanded cash from employees and then pretended to have a firearm. Police said he left the scene in the same vehicle every time: a green BMW.

Across the robberies, the man stole about $1,180 in cash and property, police said. No one was injured during any of the incidents.

The suspect, who is about 20 years old, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “CHAOS” across the chest, gray pants and a black mask. Police released security footage from two Bronx restaurants — a Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts — that were targeted.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

