WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the lower back on a Bronx street last week, police said.

The victim, 40, was attacked while talking to two men near East Gun Hill and White Plains roads at around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 6, according to the NYPD. One of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower back, police said.

The suspects then ran off and remained at large, as of Thursday. Police said they are searching for both men in connection to the incident.

The victim took himself to the hospital for treatment.

