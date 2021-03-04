Man pistol whipped in Bronx apartment; suspect sought in robbery pattern

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery pattern in the Bronx. (NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery pattern in the Bronx.

Authorities said the suspect was involved in an incident on Feb. 24 and another incident on Feb. 27.

In the first incident, police said the man approached a 55-year-old man inside an apartment in the vicinity of Fteley Avenue and East 174 Street.

The suspect struck the victim in the head with a firearm before taking $150 and fleeing, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration to the head. 

Three days later, the suspect approached a 24-yea-rold man in front of the Bronx River Houses along Bronx River Avenue and displayed a firearm, police said. 

The man took the victim’s e-bike and a set of keys, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was seen striking a victim with their firearm. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in NYC as some sites become 24/7

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems

Public advocate unveils 'Renewed Deal' to help struggling New Yorkers

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

New York pushes to pass wrongful convictions act

@PIX11News on Twitter