Police released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery pattern in the Bronx. (NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery pattern in the Bronx.

Authorities said the suspect was involved in an incident on Feb. 24 and another incident on Feb. 27.

In the first incident, police said the man approached a 55-year-old man inside an apartment in the vicinity of Fteley Avenue and East 174 Street.

The suspect struck the victim in the head with a firearm before taking $150 and fleeing, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration to the head.

Three days later, the suspect approached a 24-yea-rold man in front of the Bronx River Houses along Bronx River Avenue and displayed a firearm, police said.

The man took the victim’s e-bike and a set of keys, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was seen striking a victim with their firearm.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).