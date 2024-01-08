TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in a Bronx bar early Monday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim, 42, was attacked inside Dary’s bar near East 180th Street and Third Avenue in Tremont at around 3 a.m., according to police and sources. Authorities said shots rang out at the location but nobody was struck.

The man was stabbed once in the torso and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was wearing a white vest and was last seen on East 180th Street after the attack, police said. There have been no arrests.

