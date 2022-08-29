CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A suspect allegedly shot a bystander while trying to rob a man at a Bronx bus stop earlier this month, and part of the action was caught on video, police said.

The armed robber approached a man seated at a bus stop on Morris Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 11 at around 6:47 a.m. and demanded his property, police said. The suspect then fired three shots, striking a 39-year-old male in the ankle before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the shooter holding a gun in his right hand when he confronts the man seated at the bus stop before a struggle ensues. During the fight, the suspect is seen firing the gun and the man falls down to the ground.

Police did not provide a description.

