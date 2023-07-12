An on-duty MTA employee was punched in the face after an argument with a knife-wielding suspect last week, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An on-duty MTA employee was punched in the face after an argument with a knife-wielding suspect last week, police said.

The incident occurred at the 182-183 Street station when the suspect approached an on-duty MTA employee and they began arguing around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, according to the NYPD. The suspect then pulled a knife, threatened to stab him, and punched the employee in the face, before fleeing the scene, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

