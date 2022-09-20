Police are searching for a man who was impersonating a cop while robbing a store in the Bronx. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man pretending to be a cop allegedly robbed a Bronx business last week, police said.

The suspect went into the store near Richardson Avenue and East 237th Street on Sept. 12. at 12:50 p.m. and told employees he was a police officer conducting an inspection, according to the NYPD. The fake cop then began demanding workers give him some merchandise and when the employee asked for some identification, the suspect faked having a gun and shield in his waistband, police said.

The impersonator then stole some items and put them in a black bag before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said. The items were worth about $90.

There were no injuries reported. The NYPD released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue face mask, police said.

