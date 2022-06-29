NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11)– A suspect on a scooter was caught on video firing shots at a person as he rode down a Bronx street Tuesday morning, police said.

The unidentified person allegedly fired the gun in the direction of an unknown victim near 3572 Dekalb Avenue in Norwood at around 8 a.m., officials said. Surveillance video shows the hooded perpetrator briefly slowing down on the scooter before aiming and firing the gun at a person walking on the sidewalk.

The footage shows the victim ducking behind a car before stumbling to safety. Police said there were no injuries.

Authorities released the video of the incident and are asking the public for help finding the shooter and scooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).