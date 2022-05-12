BRONX, New York (PIX11)– A man is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday.

Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint in the elevator, and took $112 from the victim, police said.

Rotestan was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with rape and robbery that is sexually motivated.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell hailed the arrest on Twitter.

“The relentless work of (our detectives) has led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man from the Bronx,” she tweeted.