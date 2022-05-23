THE BRONX (PIX11) — An 18-year-old suspect in the Bronx shooting death of 11-year-old Khyara Tay turned himself in on Monday, officials said.

Matthew Godwin, 15, allegedly fired a deadly shot while on a scooter driven by Omar Bojang, police said. Godwin was arrested Friday, but the search for Bojang continued until he turned himself in at the Bronx District Attorney’s office, a spokesperson said. He was then taken to the NYPD’s 41 precinct. Police have not yet released any information on the development.

Bojang is a known member of an 800 YGz subset, Chief of Detectives James Essig said. The teen is “not a stranger” to law enforcement, Mayor Eric Adams said. The suspect has been shot twice himself, both times in gang-related disputes.

He was also previously arrested for gun possession. Bojang was also wanted in connection with an alleged robbery. There’s a $10,000 reward for info leading to the arrest and conviction of Bojang.

A wake was scheduled for Tay on Monday evening. Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled to attend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.