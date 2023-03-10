BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released surveillance images showing a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight on a Belmont street.

Achilles Baskin, 25, was shot in the head and the left side of his body after arguing with another man on East 183rd Street near Bathgate Avenue around 1:25 p.m. Feb. 26, according to authorities.

First responders rushed Baskin to St. Barnabas Hospital — just over a block from the scene — but he could not be saved.

The gunman fled on foot after firing the fatal shots.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help finding the suspect, who’s believed to be in his mid-40s and is described as about 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. He wore black clothing, a black and blue jacket, and a black fanny pack, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).