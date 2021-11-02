Police are seen at the scene of a shooting in the Bronx on Nov. 2, 2021. (Citizen)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — A man is in police custody after a possible robbery at a Bronx deli led to gunfire involving NYPD officers Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police said a deli on East 163rd Street was possibly robbed at gunpoint around around 9:15 a.m. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Some time later, near East 163rd and Fox streets, officers engaged with the suspect, at which time shots were fired, the NYPD said.

Authorities said it appears police fired, but it was still being sorted out. No one was injured amid the gunfire, officials said.

The male suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The NYPD said two officers at the scene were taken to the hospital for tinnitus.

