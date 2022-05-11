CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A suspect who allegedly opened fire on two NYPD officers patrolling the Bronx Tuesday night before he was fatally shot was a career criminal who should not have been on the street to begin with, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Rameek Smith, 25, was awaiting sentencing for a separate gun-related case when he encountered two NYPD officers near Third Avenue and Claremont Parkway around 10:45 p.m., police said. As the officers approached, Smith allegedly ran from them, then opened fire about a block and a half away, according to investigators.

NYPD Officer Dennis Vargas was shot in the arm, police said. Police returned fire and Smith was shot in the head, according to the NYPD.

Smith died at a hospital, police said. The 32-year-old officer was treated and released early Wednesday morning.

Emotional and outraged, Mayor Eric Adams condemned the shooting during an overnight NYPD briefing.

“I’m focused on those who are carrying guns, particularly in this borough. The number of shootings that we are responding to every night is despicable,” the mayor said.

Commissioner Sewell said Smith was a “dangerous criminal who should not have been on the streets of the Bronx or anywhere else.” Most of Smith’s arrest history is sealed from the public, sources told PIX11 News.

However, back in 2016, he pleaded guilty to a robbery in Staten Island and was given five years of probation. While out on supervision, he was found with a gun while jumping a turnstile in Coney Island. He pleaded guilty but his sentencing was delayed twice.

“So you’re asking yourself, ‘he pleaded guilty in December 2021, why wasn’t he in jail?’” Adams questioned. “People want to ask why I’m cracking down on fare evasions? That’s why.”

In the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting, the mayor and police commissioner were expected Wednesday to announce further efforts to crack down on gun violence in the city. To date, the NYPD has removed over 2,600 illegal firearms from the streets, per authorities.

The gun used in Tuesday night’s shooting was a 9mm Glock that was stolen in Virginia in June 2021 and came to New York through the so-called Iron Pipeline, officials said.