FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for the man seen running away from a northbound No. 4 train after firing multiple shots while on board.

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect displayed the gun while approaching the Fordham Road station about 1:50 a.m. April 16. No one on the train was hit or injured by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is still ongoing.

