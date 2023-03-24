THE BRONX (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Bronx woman found in her bed with face and neck injuries, according to authorities.

Jeremy Cortorreal, 33, is charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault in connection to the death of Lissette Gomez, police said.

Gomez, a 38-year-old single mother to two young children, was found unresponsive in bed at her apartment on Cauldwell Avenue near Westchester Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. First responders pronounced Gomez dead at the scene, with investigators noting trauma to her face and neck.

The NYPD provided the same Cauldwell Avenue address for Cortorreal, but did not elaborate on his connection to Gomez, or further circumstances of Gomez’s death.

Public online court records did not list details on Cortorreal’s case as of Friday morning.

Gomez’s sister, Carmen Torres, spoke with PIX11 News on Thursday about her beloved sister.

“Perfect woman, wonderful woman, big heart,” Torres said. “She did not deserve to die like this; she really didn’t.”