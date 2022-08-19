MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Thursday arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a teen riding a scooter in Melrose.

Fransys Ramirez, 25, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of murder in connection to the July 2 slaying, according to authorities.

Melvin Urena, 19, was riding a motorized scooter along East 156th Street near Elton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when two individuals emerged from a Honda Pilot in front of him, officials said.

The duo opened fire on Urena, striking him in the head and right leg, according to police. The pair then got back into the SUV, which took off eastbound on East 156th Street.

First responders rushed Urena, of Morrisania, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Less than 10 hours after the shooting, police arrested Francisco Bengochea, 19, on a charge of murder, authorities previously said. Public court records indicate that Bengochea, of Mott Haven, has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, with his next court date set for September. Ramirez, of West Farms, is scheduled to appear in court Friday, the records show.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).