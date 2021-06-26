Suspect arrested, charged in Bronx shooting that killed man: police

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx in mid-June, police said.

The shooting took place at around 2:55 p.m. on June 12 in Morrisania on East 166th Street and Prospect Avenue.

A man, later identified Vaughn Flanders, 41, was shot in the area and pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Saturday, the NYPD announced that they’d arrested Spencer Bridge, 29, in connection with the shooting. He’s been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).