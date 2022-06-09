BRONX (PIX11)– A man nicknamed “Suave” is accused of shooting a father and son in the Bronx four years ago, killing the dad, prosecutors said Thursday.

Joshua Rodriguez- aka “Suave”- allegedly fatally shot Jaquan Millien with his 5-year-old son at his side at the Webster Houses in the Bronx on Oct. 23, 2018, federal prosecutors said. Millien died at the hospital, and the child, who was struck in the arm, survived the incident, officials said.

Officials previously said Millien had just picked up his son from school when the incident occurred.

The murder was in connection with a marijuana trafficking rivalry between the suspect and victim, authorities allege.

“Allegedly murdering a man, and nearly murdering his five-year-old child, didn’t solve the rivalry between Rodriguez and his victim,” said Michael J. Driscoll, FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge. “Now multiple lives are shattered, and Rodriguez faces life in federal prison for his alleged criminal actions.

Rodriguez, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and using a firearm to commit murder during a drug-trafficking crime, which carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, prosecutors said.

“This kind of criminality, and the violence it breeds, remains a focus of the NYPD,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.