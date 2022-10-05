A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Mott Haven neighborhood in the Bronx on Sept. 25, 2022. (PIX11)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police said.

The teen allegedly shot Aracena in the chest and arm in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue in Mott Haven at around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police believe Aracena was targeted.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.