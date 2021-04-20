Support grows for proposal to cover parts of Cross-Bronx Expressway

Streets and highways connect the city. But they can also serve as a dividing line.

The Cross-Bronx Expressway is an example of a road project with questionable designs that restrict access or cut off communities.

Nilka Martell founded the nonprofit Loving The Bronx to promote community building and organizing around social and environmental issues through the use of parks and green spaces.

“We feel the time is now. Capping the Cross-Bronx is not only about park land. It’s also re-stitching neighbors that were divided,” she said.

The effect on the health of neighbors has been studied.

Welcome2theBronx has covered the issue for years. Affordable housing could also be built on some of the sites.

Other cities have done similar projects.

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill includes $20 billion to address some of the projects labeled as environmental racism.

Peter Meunnig is a professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

“This is a way to heal wounds caused by the projects and leave the infrastructure in place,” he said.

Assemblymember Karines Reyes represents the area and has asked for the federal government to include this in the funding.