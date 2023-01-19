FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said.

The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East 184th Street in Fordham at 9:20 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A student had alerted school staff about the incident before the agents confiscated the weapons, according to Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for the Department of Education.

“Weapons of any kind are not tolerated in our schools … all students and staff are safe, and we are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions,” Lyle said.

The incident comes on the heels of a shooting near a Queens school on Wednesday. A 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting two fellow teens outside a Cambria Heights high school, according to authorities.

Police said eight guns have been found at New York City schools between July 2022 and Jan. 8, not including Thursday’s incident in the Bronx.

The school safety union has pushed for metal detectors in all New York City public schools, said spokesperson Hank Sheinkopf.