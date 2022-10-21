THE BRONX (PIX11) — Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Tour De Bronx at the discretion of the NYPD.
The event will begin around 10 a.m., and the following roads will be closed, according to the NYPD.
- Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and East 144th Street
- East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East 143rd Street
- East 143rd Street between East 144th Street and Third Avenue
- Third Avenue between East 143rd Street and East 144th Street
- East 144th Street between Third Avenue and St. Ann’s Avenue
- St. Ann’s Avenue between East 144th Street and East 156th Street
- East 156th Street between St Ann’s Avenue and Prospect Avenue
- Prospect Avenue between East 156th Street and Boston Road/Crotona Avenue
- Charlotte Street between Crotona Park East and Jenning’s Street
- Jenning’s Street between Charlotte Street and Longfellow Avenue
- Longfellow Avenue between East 172nd Street and West Farms Road
- East 172nd Street between Longfellow Avenue and West Farms Road
- West Farms Road between East 172nd Street and East Tremont Avenue
- East Tremont Avenue between West Farms Road and East 177th Street
- East 177th Street between East Tremont Avenue and DevoeAvenue
- Starlight Park Greenway between East 177th Street and Edgewater Road
- Edgewater Road between Starlight Park Greenway and Westchester Avenue
- Westchester Avenue between Edgewater Road and Bronx River Avenue
- Bronx River Avenue between Westchester Avenue and Story Avenue
- Story Avenue between Bronx River Avenue and Colgate Avenue