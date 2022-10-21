NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Cars and bicyclists travel in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Tour De Bronx at the discretion of the NYPD.

The event will begin around 10 a.m., and the following roads will be closed, according to the NYPD.

Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and East 144th Street

East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East 143rd Street

East 143rd Street between East 144th Street and Third Avenue

Third Avenue between East 143rd Street and East 144th Street

East 144th Street between Third Avenue and St. Ann’s Avenue

St. Ann’s Avenue between East 144th Street and East 156th Street

East 156th Street between St Ann’s Avenue and Prospect Avenue

Prospect Avenue between East 156th Street and Boston Road/Crotona Avenue

Charlotte Street between Crotona Park East and Jenning’s Street

Jenning’s Street between Charlotte Street and Longfellow Avenue

Longfellow Avenue between East 172nd Street and West Farms Road

East 172nd Street between Longfellow Avenue and West Farms Road

West Farms Road between East 172nd Street and East Tremont Avenue

East Tremont Avenue between West Farms Road and East 177th Street

East 177th Street between East Tremont Avenue and DevoeAvenue

Starlight Park Greenway between East 177th Street and Edgewater Road

Edgewater Road between Starlight Park Greenway and Westchester Avenue

Westchester Avenue between Edgewater Road and Bronx River Avenue

Bronx River Avenue between Westchester Avenue and Story Avenue

Story Avenue between Bronx River Avenue and Colgate Avenue