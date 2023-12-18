THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx street was renamed Sunday in honor of an 11-year-old girl who was gunned down near a nail salon last year.

Kyhara Tay Way is the new street sign at the corner of Westchester Avenue and Fox Street in Longwood.

The girl was struck and killed by a stray bullet in front of a nail salon by Westchester Avenue and Fox Steet near 165th Street on May 16, 2022, police said.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that,” the girl’s mother, Yahisha Gomez, said at the street naming Sunday.

A motor scooter rode down the sidewalk across the street from the salon, with one person driving, and another seated behind him. The passenger pulled out a gun, aimed it at a man whom the scooter had just passed, and fired.

The intended target fled and the bullet hit Kyhara in the stomach, according to witnesses. She died from her wounds.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the incident.

