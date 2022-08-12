CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday.

The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., authorities said. The suspects retaliated by punching and kicking him all over his body and knocking him to the ground, which caused him to hit his head hard, video of the assault showed.

WATCH: Two robbers attacked a store owner in the Bronx, police said. pic.twitter.com/kbFCmvJMA0 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 12, 2022

The suspects ran off, and the victim was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, according to officials. Police asked the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).