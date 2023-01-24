THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is being questioned after his 15-year-old stepson died of a neck injury on Monday, police said.

Authorities found Corde Scott unconscious in his Doris Street apartment at around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had apparent trauma to the neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said the boy’s 28-year-old stepfather is being questioned in the incident. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

