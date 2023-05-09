THE BRONX (PIX11) — Green spaces and parkland are important in the city. New features at a popular park in the Bronx are open and they are connecting neighborhoods.

A $41 million renovation and expansion project has been completed at Starlight Park. It runs along Sheridan Boulevard on both sides of the Bronx River around East 172nd Street.

Two new bridges have been constructed, and neighbors have been watching the work for a decade, both in the park and along the expressway.

“You don’t have to walk around the whole entire highway to get there. It makes it easier and it’s very beautiful,” said Mia.

The city invested $41 million in the project and calls it “a major greenspace and greenway expansion” that connects a gap in the Bronx River Greenway.

It was formerly empty areas of concrete and old industrial property.

“This investment has done more than transform a paved industrial property into a beautiful public park with new amenities for the community,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “With this project, we have filled in a gap in the Bronx River Greenway, establishing it as the heart of the expansive Bronx greenway network and connecting New Yorkers with their neighbors and their environment.”

A few years ago, improvements were made to the roadway, intersections, sidewalks and crosswalks.

The city said the project was made possible through partnerships with NYC Parks, NYC DDC, U.S. Department of Transportation, NYS Department of Transportation, Amtrak, the Office of the Mayor, the Office of the Bronx Borough President, Con Edison, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and community partners.