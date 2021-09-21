Stabbing outside Bronx school leads to chaos, several injured when car drives into group: police

Bronx

Several people were injured in an incident outside of a Bronx school, Sept. 21, 2021 (Citizen App).

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — A stabbing outside of a Bronx school was the genesis of a melee that sent several people to the hospital after a vehicle drove through a crowd of people.

Police said the incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, when a group of males got into an argument with another person who was in a BMW outside of the school.

One of the males in the group walked up to the car and stabbed a 17-year-old passenger who was inside of the BMW, police said. The victim ran out of the car and went into the school for aid. He was later taken to a local hospital with a stab wound to his torso, police said.

Following the stabbing, the driver of the BMW drove his car into the group; he also struck a PT Cruiser nearby, police said.

Officials said, in addition to the 17-year-old stabbing victim, seven to eight people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, including the driver of the PT Cruiser that was struck.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

