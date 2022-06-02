MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed after a fellow straphanger threw homophobic remarks at him aboard a train in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 2 train approaching the Third Avenue-149th Street subway station when the suspect started a verbal dispute with him at around 1 a.m., according to authorities. The suspect then used homophobic language before stabbing the man in the right arm using a sharp object.

The suspect fled the scene topside, southbound on Brook Avenue, officials said. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has been notified regarding the stabbing.

The attack happened just as Pride Month kicked off. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).