SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — Under the roaring sound of the “El,” a long line of people stood in almost 90-degree heat on the aptly named River Avenue in the South Bronx. They were waiting for Foster Pool to open late Thursday morning.

“As soon as I got in my car, I decided to come to the pool because it feels like it’s 105 degrees,” said Bronx resident Michelle.

For Michelle, it was already feeling like a scorcher, and it wasn’t even noon.

Once inside, there was relief – along with some guidelines for all ages as the supervisor announced running on the pool deck would not be allowed. The refreshing water temperature hovered around 65 degrees.

Of course, that’s no consolation to the thousands of people who have no choice but to be outside on the first in a string of 90-plus degree days. There are indeed health considerations to keep in mind when it’s this hot.

PIX11 News made a deliberate decision to file this heat report from the South Bronx, where hundreds of people came out Thursday for a health and wellness fair at Lincoln hospital.

In fact, because of the high concentration of concrete, buildings and vehicle emissions, the South Bronx has been scientifically proven to register hotter temperatures than other areas of New York City.

That does not bode well for the neighborhood, which also boasts some of the worst air quality and highest asthma rates in the country.

“When you talk about heat-related illnesses and these other environmental impacts, it’s only gong to be more disadvantageous to people that suffer from asthma,” said Matthew Shore of South Bronx Unite.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said she is pushing for the planting of more trees – and not just for the shade they provide.

“We have some of the lowest tree canopy coverages. Trees have the ability not just to create shade, but also reduce asthmas rates, and to really provide the health and wellness with a very holistic approach that New Yorkers really need,” said Gibson.