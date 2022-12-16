MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (PIX11) — One city councilman is doing his part to help the seniors in the Bronx during the holiday season in the spirit of giving. It comes at a perfect time for seniors at the NYCHA Melrose Mott Haven Senior Citizen’s Center.

It’s one of the busiest in the Bronx, catering to hundreds of the borough’s senior New Yorkers in need. Born and raised in the Bronx, Council Member Rafael Salamanca said he knows all about food insecurities firsthand. So he teamed up with Grubhub for a brand-new Serving the City initiative.

Everything from chicken and rice to beef burritos and plant-based choices may satisfy any craving. Five hundred hot meals will be handed out to seniors. It benefits the neighborhood, companies, and environment in addition to providing a healthy dinner.

“It’s a way for them to use some of the surplus of the food, whether it be rice and beans or veggies they may have, which may go to waste. About 30 percent of all food goes into a landfill,” Grubhub Senior Manager of Community Affairs Brett Swanson said.