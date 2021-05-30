Some New Yorkers still braving the beach despite the weather

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx — Except for the lifeguards, there was no one on the beach Saturday afternoon.

The playgrounds were eerily empty as well. Orchard Beach in the Bronx is usually packed the entire Memorial Day weekend. This year it looked more like a ghost town.

Lifeguards were on duty, but no one was brave enough to go into the water. It definitely doesn’t look too inviting. Temps struggled to get out of the 40s on this unofficial start to summer.

One plus, however: plenty of parking for those willing to brave the weather. The downside: they were still charging $10 to park.

Also, no one took advantage of the mobile COVID-19 vaccination site which workers were trying to work out free parking for.