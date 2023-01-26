THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx teen, who was gunned down while leaving a Police Athletic League center in Longwood, saved eight lives through an organ donation, officials said Thursday.

Josue Lopez-Ortega, 15, was fatally shot on Jan. 19. He’s an organ donor hero, according to LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that works on organ donation.

“LiveOnNY is humbled and honored to be the stewards of these precious gifts on behalf of Josue and his family so that he and others may Live On,” nonprofit president and CEO Leonard Achan said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them during this difficult time.”

No arrests have been made in the teen’s death. Another boy, 16, was injured in the shooting.

Police released photos of a jeep sought in connection with the deadly shooting. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

