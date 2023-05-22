WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man was beaten with a metal cane after he was ambushed by six men on a Bronx street last month, police said Monday.

The victim was attacked in front of 3031 Cruger Ave. in Wiiliamsbridge at around 10:20 p.m. on April 27, according to the NYPD. The group punched and kicked the victim before one of the suspects repeatedly hit him in the head with a metal cane, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with unknown injuries. The crew stole the victim’s cellphone before running into the Burke Avenue subway station, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the six suspects, who remained at large, as of Monday morning, police said. The investigation remained ongoing.

