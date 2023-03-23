THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a gruesome discovery in the Bronx, the body of a 38-year-old woman was found in her bed on Wednesday. While police are looking for clues about what happened, her family is mourning the loss.

A community was shaken to the core after Lisette Gomez, a single mother of two young children, was found dead inside her 5th-floor apartment, according to police.

Gomez’s sister Carmen Torres spoke to PIX11 News.

“She was under the covers, they pulled the covers, and she was laying up in the bed,” Torres said. “The detective told me it’s 12 hours she’s been dead.”

Detectives believe Gomez was beaten to death; she had trauma to her face and neck. Police were called to her building Wednesday afternoon after someone made the gruesome discovery.

Torres told PIX11 News her sister took in tenants and rented them one of her bedrooms, but she has no idea if the tenants were home then.

“I want to know who called the cops, how did the cops find her i want to know answers,” Torres said.

Many adored Gomez, which is obvious in her family and community’s efforts to learn more about what happened to her.

“Perfect woman, wonderful woman, big heart. She did not deserve to die like this; she really didn’t,” Torres told PIX11 News.

Police are questioning the victim’s boyfriend sources working on the case told PIX11 News the two had a history of domestic violence. Torres said she tried to help her sister get away from it. But, for now, sends this message to anyone who needs to hear it.

“Get out of it; if you need call somebody help call somebody, there is always a 911 text,” said Torres.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).