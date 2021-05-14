Image of Duc Le, 86, a Bronx man who went missing Thursday morning, May 13, 2021, according to police. (family/NYPD)

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — A Silver Alert was issued early Friday after an 86-year-old man went missing in the Bronx on Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said Duc Le was last seen leaving his Pelham Bay residence on Saint Paul Avenue, between East 196th Street and Westchester Avenue, around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police described Le as an Asian man, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The NYPD released the above photo of the man in hopes the public could help locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).