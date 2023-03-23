THE BRONX (PIX11) — Robbery suspects and NYPD officers exchanged gunfire on a Bronx street Wednesday night, according to authorities.

No one was struck in the shootout, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. on West 225th Street near Exterior Street, police said.

Four officers responding to a robbery in progress encountered multiple suspects, one of whom fired a gunshot at the officers, officials said.

The officers then returned fire, authorities said, though no one was hit in the exchange. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired by police, officials said.

The perpetrators fled the scene and remained at large as of early Thursday, authorities said. Physical descriptions of them were not immediately available.

The responding officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of tinnitus, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).