THE BRONX (PIX11) — NYPD officers were reportedly involved in a shooting in the Bronx on Thursday.

Police officials were set to provide details on Thursday afternoon. Watch the video player above for more.

The FDNY got a 911 call for a shooting victim around 11:30 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the FDNY.

Police asked people to avoid the area of East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue. The department advised people to expect traffic in the area and consider alternate routes.

Earlier in the week, an NYPD officer shot a machete-wielding man in Brooklyn.