A view from above Claremont Park, near the McDonald’s on Webster Avenue, where five people were shot, one fatally, on May 15, 2021, police said. (Credit: Citizen App)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A teenager was killed and four adults were wounded in a shooting inside a Bronx park Saturday night, police said.

Gunshots rang out inside Claremont Park, behind the McDonald’s on Webster Avenue, around 9:07 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Responding officers found Armanis Valdez, 17, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Four additional victims — a 31-year-old man, 28-year-old woman, 25-year-old man, and 24-year-old man — walked to the hospital for treatment and were expected to recover, police said. 

The motive for the shooting remained under investigation Sunday morning. The surviving victims were cooperating with investigators, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

