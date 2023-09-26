MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — No one was injured after a shooter fired three rounds inside a Bronx McDonald’s Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at the fast-food chain near Boston Road and Edward A. Stevenson Boulevard in Morrisania, according to the NYPD. It was unclear what prompted the gunfire.

There have been no arrests. Several NYPD officers were at the scene investigating the shooting early Tuesday morning.

