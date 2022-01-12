Shooter opens fire on MTA bus in the Bronx

VAN NEST, the Bronx — A rider opened fire on an MTA bus in the Bronx after an argument on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The bus was near White Plains Road and Van Nest Avenue when a dispute escalated around 4:30 p.m., official said.

One rider pulled out a gun and opened fire. No one was struck.

The NYPD has not yet released additional information on the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).