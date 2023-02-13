Police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting in the Bronx on Jan. 29, 2023. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A shooter fired at a man sitting in his car in the Bronx last month, police said on Monday.

The shooting occurred near East 224th Street and White Plains Road on Jan. 29 just after 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 25-year-old victim was not hit by the gunfire but his car was damaged, police said.

Authorities said two people fled the scene southbound on Carpenter Avenue. The man sought in the shooting is about 18 to 27 years old and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jacket, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

