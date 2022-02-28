MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A shoplifter swung a screwdriver at a Bronx store worker, knocking over some shoes in the brawl, police said Monday.

The shoplifter went into the Cee Cee department store on 149th Street on Feb. 16, officials said. A 55-year-old worker spotted the woman grabbing merchandise and hiding it.

When the worker approached the woman, she pulled out a screwdriver. The woman repeatedly swung it at the worker. The store employee suffered a minor laceration on the right side of his face.

Video shows the pair bumping into clothing. Shoes hung up on the wall fall to the floor.

Police asked for help identifying the woman, who’s believed to be around 50 years old. She was last seen wearing a black dreadlocks wig, a white hooded sweatshirt with OLD NAVY written on the front, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

