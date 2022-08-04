Several people were injured after an MTA bus crashed into a pole in the Bronx Thursday, officials said. (James Ford/PIX11)

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Several people were injured when an MTA bus crashed into a pole in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to the accident at Boston and West Farms roads at approximately 8:26 a.m. Two people with serious injuries were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown, officials said.

It appears the bus driver had a medical episode prior to the crash, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the scene and more information will be posted when available.